Matthew Aubrey scored his second try for the Ospreys in the Rainbow Cup victory over Cardiff Blues

Ospreys scrum-half Matthew Aubrey has signed a new two-year deal with the region.

Aubrey, 23, made his Ospreys debut against Harlequins at St Helen's in November 2016 and has since played 31 games, scoring two tries.

The Swansea-born former Wales Under-18s international sees a bright future at his home region.

"I am delighted and very proud to have extended my stay at the Ospreys for another two years," he said.

"It's really exciting where the Ospreys are going at the moment with new coaches and some fresh faces here, and I really wanted to be a part of it."

Head coach Toby Booth welcomed the re-signing of another local product.

"Matt is one of our own and it is part of our philosophy to give homegrown players an opportunity, as we plan to build the depth and quality of the Ospreys squad," said Booth.

It is a philosophy that has encouraged Aubrey, who also played for Pontarddulais and Swansea RFC and was a Welsh Rugby Union regional age grade winner with the Ospreys Under-18s in 2015.

"Toby has shown a lot of faith in the young boys here this year and they have delivered for him too," he added.

"We have a good academy system and a lot of the boys here have come through that system.

"There are plenty of quality nines here and there is big competition for places and we all know we can get an opportunity, and that can only improve you as a person and as a player."