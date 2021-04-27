British & Irish Lions: Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer pick their XV for first Test against South Africa

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jim Telfer and Sir Ian McGeechan (right) steered the Lions to a 2-1 series victory in South Africa in 1997
The debate around British and Irish Lions selection can rage with the intensity of the Test series itself.

You could put a thousand players, coaches, pundits and fans in a room and would likely struggle to find any two who could agree on a Lions XV to start the first Test against South Africa on 24 July.

However, most fans would sit up and take notice of any side put forward by Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer, the legendary Scottish coaching duo who masterminded the iconic Lions series win against the world champion Springboks in 1997.

We reunited the pair on this week's BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast to nail down the definitive McGeechan-Telfer Lions XV.

The side they have selected features six Welshmen, four Irish, three English and two Scots.

Full-back: Stuart Hogg

Hogg gets the nod after leading Scotland to victories at Twickenham and the Stade de France in the Six Nations. Some have questioned the Exeter player's ability under the high ball, but Telfer is a fan.

"Every time Stuart Hogg gets the ball, the temperature goes up," he said. "You think something is going to happen.

"I don't think Hogg is as poor under the high ball as some people are trying to make out. I like attacking players, players who do something out the ordinary."

Wings: Anthony Watson & Liam Williams

Despite playing in a struggling England side, Watson edges out Welsh flier Louis Rees-Zammit to claim the right-wing berth, with another 2017 Lion, Williams, deployed on the left.

Centres: Robbie Henshaw & George North

The midfield provoked strong debate. Both men were in agreement that Ireland's Henshaw should start at 12, with McGeechan's case for Wales' North winning the day for the 13 jersey at the expense of Henshaw's Irish midfield partner Garry Ringrose.

"A couple of years ago I thought North had probably seen his international career end," said McGeechan. "He had a few injuries, wasn't playing with a lot of confidence, but he's come back really well.

"He carries very well, he's a natural try scorer and in his current mindset he could just take off."

With North picking up a serious looking injury at the weekend, Ringrose would replace him in the duo's side should he be ruled out of the tour. McGeechan also believes Scotland's Chris Harris should be in the wider squad.

Fly-half: Finn Russell

Calcutta Cup-winning Scotland team-mates Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell both make the cut
There is no shortage of quality candidates for the 10 jersey, with Ireland's Johnny Sexton, England's Owen Farrell and Wales' Dan Biggar all possessing Lions experience. But McGeechan believes Russell is ready to step up into the rarefied atmosphere of a Lions Test series and thrive.

"Finn has matured," he said. "He sees things so quickly. He's the most varied attacking kicker that we've got in the northern hemisphere. He's brave, he makes his tackles, and if there's any daylight at all he will find it."

Scrum-half: Conor Murray

Russell's lack of Lions experience is balanced with the selection of Murray at nine, a veteran of two Lions tours and 89 Test matches for Ireland.

Front row: Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong

Jones was the outstanding loosehead in the Six Nations and is rewarded with a spot in the front row alongside Welsh team-mate Owens and Ireland's Furlong.

Locks: Maro Itoje & Alun Wyn Jones

Telfer says England lock Itoje should be one of the first names on the teamsheet when Warren Gatland and his coaches settle down for their selection meeting for the first Test.

"I think he's an outstanding player, an outstanding bloke," said Telfer. "Itoje has that extra bit about him."

Alongside Itoje is Wales colossus Jones. Both Telfer and McGeechan are united in their admiration for the Welsh captain, and both believe he should lead the Lions this summer.

"He is the natural captain," said McGeechan. "I think on and off the field he would be by some distance the natural leader that you would want there."

Back row: Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Taulupe Faletau

The back row is where Gatland perhaps has the greatest embarrassment of riches. Some seriously good Test operators are going to be left watching from home.

Ireland's Beirne gets the nod at six having delivered some towering displays in the Six Nations, with Telfer believing him to be the outstanding player of the tournament. That accolade went to Scotland's Hamish Watson, but there's no room for him in this side, with England's Curry preferred instead.

"Hamish Watson is an integral part of the Scottish side and he definitely deserves to go on the tour, but I've chosen Curry because he's just that bit bigger and stronger," said Telfer. "I would sit down with Hamish Watson and tell him how good a player he is, but he's not as good as Curry.

"You've got these five or six openside flankers to choose from. You've got Justin Tipuric, one of the best players I've ever seen at seven. It's the best of the best."

After rediscovering his best stuff in the Six Nations, Wales' Faletau completes a powerful back-row selection.

Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer's Lions XV

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Camquin, today at 12:14

    Did Watson do enough to earn a place on the wing - Johnny May was as noticable. The best Englishman under a high ball is Mike Brown.

    I do not think Tom Curry did anything special - the outstanding back row in the England side was Itoje at lock.

    Were they included as a Lions side with one Englishman looked wrong - even if right.
    We all know why so few are in consideration.

  • Comment posted by bluechief, today at 12:13

    Great team selected but against the boks the whole 23 will be important. Getting the bench right is so important. An all England front row coming on with tips and banish maybe (beirne moving to row?). Whatever, just hope we don’t go 6:2 split

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 12:13

    can’t see WG starting with, at best, 4th ranked kicker in 6N. Both Hogg or Russell have question marks on their goal kicking under pressure & if you’re going to pick a team that will need to score tries you have to pick LRZ or May ahead of Williams on the wing.

    TF was head&shoulders best 8 , but tight 5 of Wales didn’t really dominate even when a man up, not convinced about WJ,KO or AWJ

  • Comment posted by ryry, today at 12:12

    Back 3 is right, all interchangeable. Back row looks good to me, a world class player or 4 has to be dropped.

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 12:11

    I can't believe there are that many Englishmen in the team. Watson? No where near as good as Zammit, Itoje? Just gives SA 10 penalties a game, Curry? Over Tipuric? A joke!

    Gatland showed with Scotland last time out that he's not afraid to have zero players from an underperforming country, and thats what England are.

  • Comment posted by Morgan, today at 12:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by U1374627190, today at 12:07

    This might come as a surprise to some people but given that the same handful of players keep getting selected by past/present coaches and players, they probably know a lot more on who is best for the job, based on their experience and understanding of gatland, than the keyboard warriors or sofa fans that swarm these forums who seem to know what is best and have bias towards certain nationalities.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 12:06

    Anyway, the Lions have every chance of winning this.

    South Africa, as a team, haven't played since the World Cup, and any domestic based players only restarted training in February, and that was non-contact, and the only "competitive" rugby they will have had is the rainbow cup. Hardly enough to scrape off the year or so of rust they will have built up.

  • Comment posted by Shaun Carvill, today at 12:04

    For me Rees-Zammit edges Liam W for sheer pace on potentially hard grounds, but hard to disagree with the rest of this selection. You could pick three different back row units that are almost on a par with this trio - would love to see Sam Simmons there as a Lions bolter.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 12:02

    Wonder how long Wyn Jones would last after being taken apart by the Boks club props. Need Genge and Marler out there as much for the banter as the drinking.

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 12:08

      House of pain replied:
      I doubt Marler will want to go. The guy is pretty centred around his family, something no one can blame him for, and I doubt he'll want to be away from them for that long.

      Shame because he's probably the best loose head the Lions would have.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 12:01

    How can you put Russell in there. Unbelievable

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 12:00

    Ringrose over North any day of the week, Watson over Curry, Ryan over AWJ, Sutherland over Wyn Jones, Ford over Russell, at scrum half you may as well go Murray, but frankly no one jumped out. Not sure about Williams on the wing, but if you're going with Hogg at fullback then you'll need some defensive cover, and he's probably the best of the wingers at that.

  • Comment posted by jkirkpatrick, today at 12:00

    Who cares based on their coaching successes with the lions, cant see gatland listening to them.

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, today at 12:02

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      You care enough to make a comment about you not caring!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 11:58

    A fair assessment of the current state of play. Suspect that Ryan and Henderson are as good as the selected locks.

    • Reply posted by SeaEagles, today at 12:08

      SeaEagles replied:
      I Henderson? Nah. If B Vunipola is fit I'd start him instead of Faletau. I wouldn't pick North, too fragile now, I'd go with Ringrose. I'd go with Sexton at 10. I agree that Williams and Watson are the best all-round wingers. Rees-Zammitt is unproven defensively at the highest level, too much of a risk to pick Zammitt. May, again brilliant going forward.

  • Comment posted by joel, today at 11:58

    Ok, that’s a good team, though I don’t agree with Watson or north. It should be may and Rees zamit. May is on brilliant form and never fails to impress, while Reez zamit is a great quality young player. I totally agree with Hogg at 15, he is just a brilliant player and one of the best full backs in the world. I still can’t believe they didnt include may

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, today at 12:01

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      So you want May to play OC instead of North?

  • Comment posted by Illumillama, today at 11:55

    I'd have Tipuric over Curry (just), but other than him that would be my team as well. I'm rather looking forward to this!

    • Reply posted by joel, today at 11:58

      joel replied:
      Meto

  • Comment posted by lee humphrey , today at 11:53

    cant wait!

