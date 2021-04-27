Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Cross won two Wales caps in autumn 2017, against Australia and Georgia

Wales back-row Sam Cross has agreed a new two-year deal that will keep him at Ospreys until 2023.

The 28-year-old helped Great Britain win Rio Olympics silver in 2016 and has concentrated on 15-a-side with Ospreys since 2017.

Since making more than 100 Wales Sevens appearances Cross has played 58 games for Ospreys.

"We are playing a brand of rugby supporters want to see and what the players want to play," said Cross.

He says their progress under head coach Toby Booth and assistant Brock James was epitomised by the recent Pro14 win at Leinster that ensured European Champions Cup for Ospreys in 2021-22.

"We have a real will to fight for each other and to put it all out on the field for the club, that performance summed up what it is to be an Osprey," said Cross

"We have some great players here and there is really healthy competition for places, with some really talented young players coming through too.

"The more competition, the more it pushes all the boys on the field, and that is only healthy.

"Toby and Brock have come in and transformed what we do from a team culture perspective, with high standards in training and a new style of play, and we have a real attack based identity now."

Booth said: "Sam is an energiser and has a really positive impact on our game with his high-tempo approach and adaptable skillset.

"He is an integral part of our culture and is a good influence both on and off the field."