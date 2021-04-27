Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Meehan's last appearance for London Irish came against Northampton on 16 April

London Irish have confirmed scrum-half Ben Meehan has departed the club with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Australian Meehan, 28, was due to leave at the end of this season having previously joined the Exiles from Melbourne Rebels in the summer of 2017.

The former rugby league convert made 76 appearances for Irish, including 14 in the Premiership this season.

He was also part of the Irish squad that secured promotion back to the top flight in 2019.