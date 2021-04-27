Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury was part of the England squad that reached the 2019 World Cup final

Wasps lock Joe Launchbury will miss this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old was forced off during the Premiership win over Bath and scans show he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

England forward Launchbury will need surgery on the injury.

He has 69 caps for his country but missed this year's Six Nations with a stress fracture of his leg.

Launchbury had been tipped to make Warren Gatland's Lions squad on 6 May, having previously missed out on the 2013 and 2017 tours.

Sunday's game at the Ricoh Arena was his fifth successive appearance after returning from his previous injury, but he had to be helped from the field after twisting his left knee as he tried to tackle international team-mate Jonathan Joseph.

No timeframe has been given for Launchbury's recovery but he is unlikely to return until next year.