Andre Esterhuizen was shown the red card by referee Matthew Carley in the win over London Irish

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen has been banned for six weeks for elbowing fellow centre Curtis Rona in the face in Saturday's win at London Irish.

Bath prop Beno Obano has also picked up a big ban - five weeks for his high challenge on Wasps flanker Ben Morris in Sunday's defeat at the Ricoh Arena.

Both players were dealt with by a Rugby Football Union online independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

Esterhuizen contested his charge after being shown a red card.

But referee Matthew Carley's decision, eight minutes after the break at the Brentford Community Stadium, was upheld by the three-person panel.

Bath prop Beno Obano was sent off seven minutes from time in Sunday's defeat at Wasps

Obano, who was given one game less, accepted his charge following the red card given by referee Ian Tempest for 'dangerous tackling'.

Esterhuizen will miss his side's final five games of the Premiership season, and if fourth-placed Quins make it to the play-offs, he would then also miss their semi-final.

Obano will miss the European Challenge Cup semi-final with Montpellier and the Premiership games with Bristol, Sale and Harlequins.

He would also miss the European Challenge Cup final if Bath get there.

If they do not, then the fifth and final game of his ban would be the league derby at Gloucester on 5 June.