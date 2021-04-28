Six Nations 2022: Champions Wales begin campaign away to Ireland

Wales with the Six Nations Championship trophy
Wales won the 2020 Six Championship but were denied a Grand Slam by France

Champions Wales will kick off the 2022 Six Nations away to Ireland on 5 February, with Scotland hosting England on the same day.

The Championship's opening round also sees France face Italy a day later.

The 2022 competition will see a return of Friday night games, as Wales host France on 11 March in round four.

The final round, dubbed Super Saturday, takes place on 19 March starting with Wales v Italy followed by Ireland v Scotland and France v England.

Kick-off times for the games have yet to be announced.

The 2021 Championship was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We look forward to next year's Championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said.

2022 Six Nations

Round One

Saturday, 5 February

Ireland v Wales

Scotland v England

Sunday, 6 February

France v Italy

Round Two

Saturday, 12 February

Wales v Scotland

France v Ireland

Sunday, 13 February

Round Three

Saturday, 26 February

Scotland v France

England v Wales

Sunday, 27 February

Ireland v Italy

Round Four

Friday, 11 March

Wales v France

Saturday, 12 March

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

Round Five

Saturday, 19 March

Wales v Italy

Ireland v Scotland

France v England

