Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster stand-off Billy Burns, who scored one of his side's eight tries in the last 16 win at Harlequins, is the younger brother of former Tigers stand-off Freddie Burns

European Challenge Cup semi-final Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Leicester, report on BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers will start their European Challenge Cup semi-final against Ulster with England scrum-half Ben Youngs on the bench.

Richard Wigglesworth, who missed the derby defeat by Northampton, is back to partner England fly-half George Ford, and flanker George Martin also returns.

Ethan McIlroy will start on the left wing for Ulster, with Ireland's Jacob Stockdale named at full-back.

Michael Lowry will provide fly-half cover on the bench.

Will Addison, who returned to action in last weekend's defeat by Connacht following 15 months on the sidelines, is also among the replacements.

Inside centre Stuart McCloskey is the only change to the backline, replacing Stewart Moore who drops out of the matchday 23.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson, who also made his return last Friday, will captain the side from the second row, where Alan O'Connor replaces Kieran Treadwell.

Props Eric O'Sullivan and Marty Moore are in the front row alongside hooker Rob Herring, who has so far scored three tries in Ulster's two Challenge Cup matches, while Jordi Murphy returns at open-side flanker and Matty Rea is retained at blind-side.

Ulster are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins on English soil after beating Harlequins and Northampton, while Leicester have reached this stage with home wins over Connacht and Newcastle.

There will be a minute's silence before the game in honour of the late Bleddyn Jones, BBC Radio Leicester's long-serving Tigers commentator, who died on Tuesday.

Leicester: Steward; Porter, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Brink, B Youngs, Henry, Murimurivalu.

Ulster: Stockdale; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, Henderson (capt), A O'Connor; Rea, Murphy, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O'Toole, Treadwell, Reidy, Mathewson, Lowry, Addison.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France).

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France), Alexandre Ruiz (France).

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France).