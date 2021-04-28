Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kirill Gotovtsev played for Russia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Gloucester have signed prop Kirill Gotovtsev for the 2021-22 season from Russian club Krasny Yar Krasnoyarsk.

The 33-year-old Russia international tighthead was a wrestler before taking up rugby, winning a bronze medal at the 2010 Russian Championships.

Gotovtsev represented Russia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"Kirill has been a consistent performer for Russia over the last few years," said Gloucester's chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"He's an extremely powerful scrummager and dominant ball carrier, and he will add to our resources in the front row."

He becomes the fourth Cherry and Whites signing made for next season following Scotland stand-off Adam Hastings, Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton, Edinburgh lock Andrew Davidson and Georgia centre Giorgi Kveseladze.