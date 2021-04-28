Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues moved to Cardiff City football club's home in 2009 before returning to the Arms Park in 2012

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland admits time is running out to sign a new lease with landlords Cardiff Athletic Club (CAC) to stay playing at the Arms Park.

The current deal ends in 2022 with ongoing negotiations between the two parties.

Holland told supporters he wanted a deal.

"It's unfortunate it's come down to the final furlong and it should have never of really," said Holland.

The region will drop the Blues moniker ahead of the 2021-22 season and become Cardiff Rugby and hope to remain playing at the Arms Park.

Holland was speaking to supporters during an online question and answer external-link session.

"We have only got until the beginning of next year when the lease gets terminated, so we are in a position where we are in communication with Cardiff Athletic Club to see where that might take us," added Holland.

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland believes most supporters will back the move to rebrand the organisation to Cardiff Rugby

"We have got options to us that we are deploying which is best to keep private at this stage.

"We are doing everything we can to secure the future for Cardiff Rugby moving forward.

"It is where we are and our board are on top of things to make sure we can stay at Cardiff Arms Park.

"It's a live conversation. Our legal teams are looking at it and we can go from there.

"It's a pretty sad position we find ourselves in that we don't have an agreement for currently named Cardiff Blues and the RFC. It should not be like this."

CAC is made up of five different committees representing rugby, tennis, bowls, cricket and hockey and aims to promote amateur sport in the city.