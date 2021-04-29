Bleddyn Jones made 333 appearances for Leicester Tigers between 1969 and 1978

"He was the nicest guy that I have ever met in my life."

That tribute, shared by former team-mate and long-time summariser Steve Johnson, sums up the outpouring of grief and emotion that has followed the announcement of the death of Bleddyn Jones.

After 333 appearances as Leicester Tigers fly-half, Jones became renowned as the 'voice of Leicester Tigers', as BBC Radio Leicester's commentator for 35 years.

"Nobody had a bad word to say about him," said Johnson. "He always saw the good in people.

"He was an almanac on rugby knowledge, known everywhere in the world as a broadcaster. Everyone wanted to talk to him."

At one stage on Wednesday, the day his death was announced, the word 'Bleddyn' was the 17th highest trend in the country - news that the great and the good of rugby and broadcasting reacted to with huge sadness.

Bleddyn Jones began commentating on Tigers for BBC Radio Leicester in 1987

'He had steel on the field'

How Jones joined Leicester is the stuff of local folklore.

Born in Brynamman in West Glamorgan in August 1948, he arrived in Leicester from south Wales aged 21, to start a career in teaching.

"After my first day, I walked down to what is now Mandela Park, and I could see some people playing touch rugby", he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I thought, I'll have a bit of a game. I asked: 'Can I join you?' One of them said: 'Yeah, go on then'."

So began his 50 year association with Leicester Tigers.

Jones played alongside Dusty Hare in the club's first John Player Cup Final, against Gloucester in 1978, before retiring a year later because of an ankle injury.

"He was a gentleman off the field, but he had steel in his attitude on the field," said former Tigers and England full-back Dusty Hare, who played with Jones.

"He tackled hard for a small man," added ex-Tigers and England hooker Peter Wheeler. "He'd be hanging on to the opposition's feet. He'd never let go. He'd always bring them down, though."

"He epitomised everything so brilliant about Leicester," added Peter Tom, his former team-mate and now Tigers chairman. "When you met him, you smiled. He was such a gentleman."

After retiring due to injury in 1979, Jones moved to coaching and then into broadcasting.

Having been understudy for Van Hopkins, BBC Radio Leicester's first Tigers commentator, he finally took on the role himself in 1987.

His unmistakable, melodic voice was the soundtrack for Tigers fans for 35 years.

'He made me feel 10 feet tall'

"He was a very, very good commentator. One of the best," said BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, who began his broadcasting career at BBC Leicester. "His beautiful voice could take you into the scrums and the mauls, and into the flow of the game."

Jones, the voice of Leicester's transformation from amateur to professional club, commentated on their greatest era. He called all their Premiership final victories and two Champions Cup triumphs in the late 1990s, 2000s and early 2010s.

Broadcasters including presenter Manish Bhasin external-link , cricket commentator Charles Dagnall external-link and BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter, who all worked with him, paid tribute.

"He was an amazing gentleman," said Carter. "Such a kind soul, and a very talented man.

"An inspirational figure. I remember we headed down to Bath for a John Player Cup game, and we didn't have a summariser. He said, 'why don't you do it?' I'd never played rugby in my life.

"I summarised as the expert, with someone who played 300 games. He made me feel 10 feet tall that day, I never forgot it, it's one of the most memorable days of my career.

"All of his skills would have rubbed off on so many. You'd feel live sport was a high-pressure thing, he was diligent, passionate, but did it with such grace. Bleddyn was the epitome of how we should all be."

Alongside Chris Egerton (left) and Adam Whitty (centre), Bleddyn Jones continued to be part of BBC Radio Leicester's matchday coverage until his death

He interviewed hundreds of players over the years, as well as the many successful head coaches.

"He was always a gentleman, always tried to be kind in the most difficult circumstances," said former Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill. "He understood the game and that meant his questions were insightful. He was a club legend."

Jones had an extraordinary life outside rugby as well. He touched many thousands of lives during a 40-year career in education as a teacher and headteacher, volunteered at the Leicester Royal Infirmary for 15 years, and regularly contributed to local charities and fundraising efforts.

As well as being an avid golfer himself, he coached and assisted blind golfers to play the sport they loved.

The one thing that shines through about Jones, though, is just how well liked and respected he was, throughout everything he did.

"He was extremely humble," said his brother John. "He'd never boast about anything, but he had a lot to boast about.

One of Bleddyn Jones' many roles outside rugby was a volunteer buggy driver at Leicester Royal Infirmary for 15 years

"He never had a cross word to say about anything, or anyone, which is amazing. He always got on well with people. He contributed so much to Leicester and Leicestershire."

He would always raise a smile, particularly as he was prone to the odd bout of forgetfulness or scattiness.

"I remember a game at Newcastle, I opened the boot and said 'where's the broadcasting kit?'" said long-time colleague and friend Johnson. "The colour drained out of his face.

"The car was on the top floor of the car park, and rather than carrying it up the stairs, he left all the kit behind the door at the bottom of the steps. He drove all the way to Newcastle and we couldn't broadcast. He had those moments from time to time."

Jones is included in the club's 'Walk of Fame' on the side of Welford Road. He was also picked in the Leicester Mercury's 'all-time Tigers XV'. And before Friday's European Challenge Cup semi-final with Ulster, the club will hold a minute's silence to commemorate his death, and remember a true Tigers legend.