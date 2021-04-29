Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harri Doel (right) has come off the bench in Worcester Warriors' last two games following a loan trial

Worcester Warriors have made their 10th signing for the 2021-22 season by completing a deal for Scarlets' Wales Under-20 winger Harri Doel.

The Carmarthen-born English-qualified 20-year-old has been on a loan trial at Sixways for the past two months.

The last youngster lured by Warriors from Scarlets was Josh Adams, who has gone on to establish himself as a Wales international in the past two years.

And Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas is hoping they have found another.

"He's got great footwork and top-end gas, the basic tools you need to succeed as a wing in the Premiership," said Thomas. "We've used him off the bench in the last couple of games and he's made an impact.

"I know Josh's story very well," added Doel. "It was mentioned to me a couple of times when I was discussing coming here. He's a fantastic role model.

"Josh was released by Scarlets when he was in the academy but he came here and did really well. He is now a regular starter for Wales and a potential Lions star. I can remember hearing him saying he couldn't thank Worcester enough for giving him the opportunity."

Doel, who began playing rugby for hometown club Llandovery, is in the final year of a mathematics degree at Swansea University.

The announcement of his signing follows that of another Welshman, outside half Owen Williams.

They have also signed Wales hooker Scott Baldwin from Harlequins and three other internationals, England scrum-half Willi Heinz, Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe and Tonga number eight Sione Vailanu from Wasps.

But they have also brought in Bath scrum-half Will Chudley and three forwards - props Christian Judge and Jack Owlett. and the versatile Kyle Hatherell from Jersey Reds.

"We are trying to make sure we have a balanced recruitment process," added Thomas. "We have made some high-end signings such as Duhan van der Merwe and Scott Baldwin. But we are also looking for young talent to give them the opportunity to achieve their potential.

"Harri's at the start of the journey so there is a long way to go. He knows that. He's pretty level headed."