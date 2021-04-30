Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Parry has played four internationals for Wales and scored one Test try

Wales hooker Sam Parry has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Ospreys.

Parry was capped by Wales coach Wayne Pivac in a friendly against France in October 2020.

The 29-year-old scored a try against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup before being left out of the 2021 Six Nations squad.

"There is a real buzz and excitement within the region with a lot of changes happening both on and off the field," said Parry.

The front-rower made his Ospreys debut in 2014 and has played more than 100 games for the region, scoring 19 tries.

Parry became the first Ospreys forward to score a hat-trick in September 2018 against Benetton and followed this feat up against the same side a year later.

"Sam became a Wales international this year after his performances with the Ospreys," added head coach Toby Booth.

"He is a hooker who can influence the game and he has a knack of scoring tries which is a great characteristic for the team."