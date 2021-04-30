Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons hooker Richard Hibbard played 38 times for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard has agreed a one-year extension at Dragons.

The 37-year-old has made 56 appearances since joining Dragons in 2018 and will stay until the summer of 2022.

Hibbard has made 18 appearance this season, including a hat-trick of tries against Connacht in February 2021.

"To be part of this journey, to become the team we should be, is amazing and I'm determined to continue to play my part in whatever way I can for the Dragons," said Hibbard.

"I'm enjoying playing with and for this group and excited by what the future holds for us.

"Dragons have a fantastic core in place now. From Dean and the coaching team to the backroom staff and the special young talent being produced by the region."

Wales hooker Elliot Dee has also confirmed his future to the region alongside Hibbard who will be 38 when his new deal finishes.

"We're delighted Hibbz has signed and remains a Dragon," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"The last couple of months he's played some of his very best rugby. Every time we have gone to him his level of performance and minutes played have been outstanding.

"He's determined to continue making an impression in our environment and the experience he brings is vital in developing others around him."