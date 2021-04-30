Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union governs the game in Wales

The Welsh Rugby Union says community rugby 15-a-side matches could return in Wales from August.

Non-contact games, like tag or touch, can return from 1 May, with clubs now able to cross district boundaries for matches as long as it is within Wales.

Community clubs are urged to take at least six weeks to build up to full training, with contact games of sevens and 10-a-side matches planned for June.

"Safety is our absolute priority," said WRU community director Geraint John.

"With no player within the community game having taken part in any contact rugby for more than 13 months, player welfare is at the heart of this framework.

"Welsh rugby is thrilled to be back training and clubs are pleased to welcome players, coaches and volunteers back to grounds.

"We all want to enjoy being back with our friends and team mates but we must keep our rugby values at the forefront as we progress with our plan."

Welsh Rugby Union guidelines

Although the 15-a-side game is set to return this summer, clubs may be asked to adopt modifications when playing matches.

These could include temporary changes to minimise contact between players, with the WRU set to publish further guidelines closer to the proposed August kick-off.

Teams at all levels of the community game in Wales can begin to gradually introduce some contact elements of the game into training sessions from Saturday, 1 May.

"After such a difficult year for everyone, it is pleasing to be able to move through the steps of our Pathway to Participation safely for the physical and mental well-being of our rugby family," added WRU operations director Julie Paterson.

"In order to remain on course with bringing more elements of the game back, we urge everyone within the game to remain vigilant, stick to the rugby framework and Welsh Government COVID guidelines."