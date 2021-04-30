Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Byrne came off the bench to kick 17 points in Leinster's quarter-final win over Exeter

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Leinster Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Sunday, 2 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Ross Byrne will win his 100th Leinster cap in Sunday's European Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

The fly-half, 26, has been named to start in place of the injured Johnny Sexton with Luke McGrath captaining the province from scrum-half.

La Rochelle half-backs Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West will start having overcome injury concerns.

Flanker Wiaan Liebenberg replaces Kevin Gourdon in the only change from the side that beat Sale in the last round.

The French side are chasing their first ever Champions Cup trophy with head coach Ronan O'Gara hoping to get one over on his old provincial rivals.

Leinster have named a full XV of Ireland internationals as James Ryan and Garry Ringrose are selected having returned from injury in last week's Rainbow Cup defeat by Munster.

James Lowe and Jordan Larmour continue on the wings having both scored tries in their quarter-final victory over Exeter.

Ringrose's return sees Rory O'Loughlin moved to the bench, with Ryan replacing Scott Fardy at lock.

With just 10 senior appearances to his name, scrum-half Rowan Osborne is named among the replacements with Ciaran Frawley providing fly-half cover.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Doumayrou, Botia, Rhule; West, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy (capt), Skelton, Alldritt, Liebenberg, Vito.

Replacements: Bosch, Priso, Joly, Lavault, Gourdon, Retiere, Plisson, Aguillon.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); Healy, R Kelleher, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Ruddock, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Porter, Fardy, Baird, Osborne, Frawley, O'Loughlin.