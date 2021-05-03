British and Irish Lions 2021: Who could be the bolters to tour South Africa?

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments75

Kieran Hardy, Sam Simmonds, Simon Zebo
Kieran Hardy, Sam Simmonds and Simon Zebo are among the outsiders hoping to be named in Warren Gatland's squad

A 23-year-old Martin Johnson made his British and Irish Lions debut after only one England cap.

Jeremy Guscott's first Test try came in Lions red rather than England white.

Keith Earls was just 21, with two Ireland caps to his name, when he toured South Africa in 2009, while league converts John Bentley and Jason Robinson came from left field to light up Lions tours in 1997 and 2001 respectively.

Who could be a surprise selection when Warren Gatland selects the Lions class of 2021 on Thursday?

Sam Simmonds

Sam Simmonds

The European player of the year. The Premiership's leading try-scorer. A key cog in Exeter's double-winning team. But apparently not good enough to add to his most recent England cap in 2018.

Simmonds' omission from Eddie Jones' plans has become one of English rugby's most reliable talking points. Could Gatland take a different view?

Simmonds, 16st 2lbs and 6ft tall, isn't a super-sized back row. But he is compact enough to lever into breakdowns bigger men can't. And he has pace to burn.

The most eye-popping example was in November's win against Harlequins, when Simmonds burst through a hole on halfway, swerved outside the full-back and celebrated his score with a nonchalant shrug.

On South Africa's firm ground, with a point to prove, could he be an ace in the hole for the Lions?

Kieran Hardy

Kieran Hardy

The 25-year-old scrum-half has made only three Test starts for Wales, but might have been the man in possession of Wales' pass-the-parcel nine shirt but for an untimely hamstring injury in a superb try-scoring display against England.

The Scarlets scrum-half is a quick, clever runner with a nose for a gap in the fringe defence.

Selection to the British and Irish Lions squad would cap a remarkable rise. Fewer than four years ago, Hardy was playing in the English second-tier Championship as he struggled to get game time ahead of Scarlets team-mate Gareth Davies.

Ben Youngs' decision to remove himself from consideration for the tour might leave the Lions coaches less well-staffed than expected at nine as well.

Danny Care

Danny Care

Care admits the prospect of him being in contention for the Lions tour at the start of the season seemed laughable.

The Harlequins scrum-half won the last of his 84 England caps against Japan in November 2018.

But since the turn of the year and a change of head coach at Quins, Care has rediscovered the best form of his career.

The 34-year-old specialised in the 'finisher' role during the latter part of his England career, stretching play and darting through holes as players tired and space opened up.

Could Gatland imagine a similar role in his final chance to tour with the Lions?

John Cooney

John Cooney

Another scrum-half, another man who has found himself left in the international cold.

Cooney has struggled to convince both Joe Schmidt and, now, Andy Farrell that he is worth more than the occasional cameo off the bench for Ireland.

But he was Ulster's star man in the early part of 2020 and, after a brief post-lockdown dip, has resumed that form in the past few weeks.

Lions coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy were on hand at Welford Road on Friday night to see Ulster lose control of their European Challenge Cup semi-final after Cooney departed with a head-knock early in the second half.

As well as canny support lines, pace and footballing ability, Cooney is also a reliable goal-kicker.

Cameron Redpath

Cameron Redpath

This would be one from left field, but centre is one of the areas - along with scrum-half - where there are places up for grabs.

Cameron Redpath has made only one international appearance. But what an appearance it was.

The 21-year-old centre strolled through Scotland's first win at Twickenham in 38 years, making the step up to the Test arena look effortless.

He was prevented from playing any further part in the Six Nations by a neck injury but has recently made his comeback for club side Bath, where his agility and pace give him the impression of always being in space.

His father Bryan won 60 caps for Scotland as a scrum-half but never toured with the Lions.

Simon Zebo

Simon Zebo

Out of sight, out of mind?

On the final weekend before Lions selection, Simon Zebo did all he could to catch the Lions selectors' eyes.

Playing in Paris' club derby the 31-year-old Irishman sliced between two Stade Francais defenders before throwing a sublime back-of-the-hand offload to send Teddy Thomas into the corner.

Zebo can play full-back as well as wing, was a popular tourist when called up to the 2013 trip to Australia and links well on and off the pitch with Racing 92 team-mate Finn Russell, who seems a certainty to make the 2021 trip.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by RHOADES, today at 15:30

    South Africa will be a tough nut to crack; their pack dominated the RWC Final and Gatland knows that to win, the Lions have to at least achieve parity up front and the backs need to be solid in defence and take their opportunities

    Class is permanent.

    English Lions

    Farrell, Watson, Daly, May, Slade, Tuilagi, Mako, George, Cowan-Dickie, Sinclair, Genge, Itoje, Underhill, Curry and Billy.

    • Reply posted by Clubby, today at 15:34

      Clubby replied:
      'Sinclair' must be your bolster, then? Not heard of him…

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 15:28

    Go on Sam Johnson..........get in there son !

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:31

      Dr Dre replied:
      Good luck to him. His chances are slim but he played better than some in the 6 Nations. No way Garland takes him over Farrell though.

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 15:24

    Would Chris Harris no longer count as a bolter? Absolutely pivotal to the defensive structure which Tandy and Townsend (both on the Lions coaching ticket) operate successfully for Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:29

      Dr Dre replied:
      I like Harris, and think he has a chance considering the coaches. I’d prefer Ringrose if it was a 50:50 choice though.

  • Comment posted by awjfk, today at 15:23

    Hogg and O'Dricoll, just to stop the Scots and Irish bleating.

    • Reply posted by murts, today at 15:29

      murts replied:
      Nice to see everyone entering into the spirit of the Lions!!!!!

  • Comment posted by murts, today at 15:22

    If Farrell or Russell are selected ahead of Sexton, something is seriously wrong. He's easily the classiest No. 10 on these islands and would personally be my captain

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:26

      Dr Dre replied:
      Sexton can’t get himself on the pitch. He doesn’t go for me.

  • Comment posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 15:22

    Surprised Marcus Smith isn’t being considered in this group. Stand out fly half in the English Prem. don’t know why he’s been ignored by Jones - would love to see Randall and Smith at 9/10 for England.

  • Comment posted by barca, today at 15:20

    Aaron Wainwright is highly rated by Warren Gatland so I would say he might be a bolter.

    • Reply posted by Clubby, today at 15:24

      Clubby replied:
      By the same token, Josh Navidi?

  • Comment posted by tripping, today at 15:19

    Huw Jones - purely to come on in the last 20 minutes as this guy is serioulsy fast and a proven try scorer.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 15:19

    If another John Bentley could be found that would do nicely, what a try that was!

    Simmonds simply has to go and I’d even take him over
    Billy if had to. Taulupe starts the first test though, without equal.

    Redpath is more left field but does stuff out of the ordinary. The innocence of youth and too young to be over-coached but would love to see him and LRZ on tour.

    • Reply posted by jackoshmac, today at 15:25

      jackoshmac replied:
      Wouldn’t touch B. Vunipola with a barge pole! Anyone who thinks he stands a chance hadn’t watched any rugby in the last year

  • Comment posted by opinion, today at 15:17

    Can't think of a better half back combination to make the Boks smile than Care at 9 and Russell at 10.

    • Reply posted by Clubby, today at 15:20

      Clubby replied:
      Russell isn't going to get anywhere near a starting XV chose by Gatland.

  • Comment posted by SensibleMartin, today at 15:16

    To those of you who aren't familiar with the term "bolter" in a sporting context, this is an Australian / New Zealand expression which means "an outsider in a sporting event or other competition".

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 15:16

    Whats peoples thoughts on if Manu Tualagi is fit in time? Surely has to go despite little game time? World class when fit

    • Reply posted by Simoon, today at 15:26

      Simoon replied:
      Please no

  • Comment posted by murts, today at 15:15

    Ronan Kelleher - potentially Ireland's best hooker since Keith Wood and Hugo Keenan - can do in 2021 what another full back Rob Kearney did in 2009

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 15:15

    Redpath?!

    Do me a favour. He shouldn't even be in the Scotland squad let alone the British one.

  • Comment posted by 21stone number7, today at 15:14

    If Faletau is ‘nailed-on’ as many say, he has been out-played by his own teammate Zach Mercer all season.

    • Reply posted by jackoshmac, today at 15:27

      jackoshmac replied:
      How did Mercer get on in the Six Nations this year?

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 15:11

    Simmonds has to go. He didn’t get European player of the year for nothing

    Apart from that Care is the only other Bolter I can really see happening due to the lack of quality at 9

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:11

    Lions aside for a second, anyone else sick of the lack of incriminating replay angles from certain Gallic tv match directors....??

    • Reply posted by addendum, today at 15:27

      addendum replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 15:11

    Sam Simmonds and Danny care bolters or bottlers?

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 15:10

    I don't think the author of this article knows what the word "Bolters" means (as it means "bolt-ons, those that are certain to go" the exact opposite of what they spoke about).

    • Reply posted by Noname, today at 15:13

      Noname replied:
      No, that’s not the accepted meaning in this context.

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 15:09

    England fans: Hamish Watson is too small to play SA.
    Also England fans: Pick Sam Simmonds to play SA.

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 15:12

      Ali replied:
      As someone who is not English, I'd pick both of them

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport