Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Blade Thomson has played 10 internationals for Scotland since making his debut in 2019 against France

Versatile back-rower Blade Thomson has signed a new contract with the Scarlets.

The 30-year-old, capped 10 times by Scotland, joined Scarlets from Super Rugby side Hurricanes in 2018.

Thomson has made 31 appearances for the region, and joins Wyn Jones, Aaron Shingler and Ryan Elias in extending his stay at Scarlets.

"It is fantastic that Blade has signed a new deal with the Scarlets," said head coach Glenn Delaney.

"Blade is a real athlete, a player who can produce game-changing moments, as he showed in our derby win over the Ospreys over Christmas.

"He has proven himself at international level, is a player who has a lot of experience in Super Rugby and has grown into an important and influential member of our squad."

Thomson, who was part of Scotland's 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, said he is "delighted" to have signed a new deal.

"Ever since myself and my family have arrived here, we have been made to feel welcome by everyone at the Scarlets, team-mates, staff and supporters," said Thomson.

"It has been a tough season for a number of reasons, but there is a huge amount of quality in the squad - experienced internationals and talented young players who have stepped up and made their mark.

"I am excited by what this group can produce in the coming years."