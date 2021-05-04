British and Irish Lions squad: Stars await 2021 South Africa tour selection

Warren Gatland
Head coach Warren Gatland has been in the empty stands watching Lions contenders in club and international action over the past few months
British and Irish Lions squad announcement
Date: Thursday, 6 May Time: From 12:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary from 11:45 BST on the BBC Sport website

The 36 players to represent the British and Irish Lions in South Africa this summer will be named shortly after 12:00 BST on Thursday.

Former England prop and Lions president Jason Leonard, who toured with the team in 1993, 1997 and 2001, will reveal the keenly anticipated squad.

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones and England star lock Maro Itoje are leading candidates to captain the team.

Players can join the squad later in the event of injuries or suspensions.

Lions squad announcement timings
12:09 BST - Captain announcement
12:28 BST - Squad named

The selection will be the result of discussions between head coach Warren Gatland and a four-strong support staff that includes Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

The tour begins on 3 July with the first of three Tests on 24 July.

South Africa are world champions, but have yet to play since winning the title in 2019, with coronavirus wrecking the team's fixture list.

Lions' tour schedule
26 JuneJapan (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)
3 JulyStormers
7 JulySouth Africa Invitational
10 JulySharks
14 JulySouth Africa A
17 JulyBulls
24 JulySouth Africa
31 JulySouth Africa
7 AugustSouth Africa

The tour of South Africa was only confirmed in March when the options of relocating the series to Britain and Ireland or Australia, or cancelling it altogether were ruled out.

The Lions are likely to have a training base at altitude in Johannesburg and another in Cape Town as they stay within a strictly controlled 'bubble' environment in South Africa.

It is yet to be confirmed whether games will be played in front of spectators, with flights between the UK and South Africa suspended and quarantine measures in place.external-link

The Lions will hold a 10-day training camp in Jersey and a pre-tour warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield before they depart for South Africa.

The Lions' last series defeat came in South Africa in 2009 when the tourists were beaten 2-1 in a ferocious, entertaining series.

Three trends to look for in the squad announcement

Fewer English?

England players in a Lions squad

In September, England head coach Eddie Jones talked of there being "20-plus".

In April, Warren Gatland suggested fewer than 15.

Could there ultimately be even fewer England players than that on tour?

Over past year, the stock of Jones' men has tanked. The defending Six Nations champions finished fifth, in their worst campaign for a generation. They lost every away match in the championship - hardly the credentials of prospective tourists.

And there isn't a single English coach on Gatland's support staff to argue their case or vouch for their quality.

More Scots?

Scots in the 2017 British and Irish Lions initial squad

Scotland could be the nation to benefit.

There have been skinner contingents of Scots in the past few tours, with only two - Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour - making the initial squad for the 2017 trip to New Zealand.

After landmark wins away to England and France in the Six Nations, the likes of Ali Price, Jamie Ritchie, Jonny Gray, Chris Harris and Duhan van der Merwe are vying to join likely tourists Hogg, Finn Russell and Hamish Watson in the party.

A golden oldie?

Wales' Six Nations-winning skipper Jones, who has played in the Lions' past nine Tests over three tours, is reportedly set to be named as Lions captainexternal-link ahead of Itoje.

Jones, who turns 36 in September, would be the oldest man to captain the British and Irish Lions in the professional era.

The record for the oldest Test Lion however will elude him though. England back row Neil Back was 36 years and 174 days old when he played in the first Test in New Zealand in 2005.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by U1374627190, today at 14:50

    A lot of people have mentioned Sam Simmonds could go on the tour. My only concern with him is that he hasn't played test rugby in over 2 years and there is a big jump from club to international test rugby (with some very good club rugby players not carrying that forward for their country)
    Generally don't understand why Jones doesn't pick him. Did he dent his car in the training ground or something

  • Comment posted by famousnumbernine, today at 14:49

    Used to really look forward to the Lions tour, however I couldn't care less about this one.

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 14:50

      CPMAC replied:
      Then shhh petal. Why comment?

  • Comment posted by Brownie1973, today at 14:48

    Tomas Francis and Tomos Williams will both be in the squad I reckon

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 14:38

    The Lions are made up of four nations and represent one colour jersey. Gatland will pick the strongest team and the best combinations for the tests. ( I hope there will be at least 5 players who traditionally wear dark blue). Cant wait for the announcement tomorrow. AWJ will be captain.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:37

    Identify the troll team .... who'd select?
    Marler
    Lawes
    Care
    Smith
    Nowell
    Simmonds

    • Reply posted by mdoc01, today at 14:39

      mdoc01 replied:
      I'd probably select Marler and Biggar from your lists

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 14:36

    This is an objective article...

    "Over past year, the stock of Jones' men has tanked."

    "hardly the credentials of prospective tourists."

    And what does this mean:

    "There have been skinner contingents of Scots"

    Another quality article from the BBC.

    • Reply posted by -_-, today at 14:45

      -_- replied:
      I keep rereading this article and it makes less and less sense.

      Does nobody proof read these before being published?

  • Comment posted by hahawales, today at 14:35

    Let’s just pick a Welsh Lions squad - success breeds success - we’ve got Dan Biggar

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 14:36

      CPMAC replied:
      Aye he’s great for 15-20 mins then what?

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:34

    Identify the troll team .... who'd select these players?
    Samson Lee
    Dan Biggar
    Samson Lee
    Owen Watkin
    Samson Lee
    Hallam Amos
    You know who

    • Reply posted by hahawales, today at 14:39

      hahawales replied:
      They are good players - should be in Lions squad

  • Comment posted by Departure Lounge, today at 14:33

    Sexton, Rees-Zammit, James Ryan, Mako Vunipola, Henry Slade to get left out is my prediction.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 14:32

    3rd HYS on this within about 24 hours. Is there anything left to discuss? To summarise

    Too many English, not Farrell, surely Simmonds has to go?, the Lions have to start Biggar/Sexton/Russell (delete to suit you), Gatland will pick his favourites/not enough Scots/will pick on form (delete to suit you) & we all just have to get behind the Lions who ever is picked.

    Saved everyone some time there

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:31

    Thank goodness - a HYS on the Lions. I was beginning to get withdrawal symptoms

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 14:29

    Wonder how much Gatland has been damaged by his recent Chiefs experience? His terrible record last year suggests he will lean on those already tried and trusted; those who slagged him off after the last tour (remember Billy Vunipola's "Lions would have won if Eddie Jones had been coaching") shouldn't be too surprised to have the summer off

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 14:34

      House of pain replied:
      Indeed, a lot of the Chiefs fans I know back home don't want him to come back. They've started winning again and it happens to coincide with when he left to go with the Lions.

      The signing of his son isn't that popular either. Talks of it being favourtism.

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 14:28

    Please please please more jocks! Some, not all, are deserving a place. On performance alone I’d definitely have more jocks than our southern neighbours.

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 14:27

    Popcorn at the ready for mid morning tomorrow...

  • Comment posted by Chiefballboy, today at 14:26

    I hope he picks the players on form and not simply by reputation.

    • Reply posted by CGH87, today at 14:31

      CGH87 replied:
      So Sam Simmons, Danny Care and Marcus Smith to be the test starting 8, 9 and 10 then?

      Perfect.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 14:22

    In Gats we trust.....

