Jack Dixon has played 14 games for Dragons in the 2020-21 season

Dragons centre Jack Dixon has signed a new contract to stay at Rodney Parade.

Dixon, 26, joins Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Harrison Keddie, Ashton Hewitt and Joe Davies in signing Dragons contract extensions.

"Jack has become a senior figure for us who is proud to be a Dragon," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is totally committed to playing his part in helping us achieve our long-term aspirations."

Dixon has played 138 games for the region.

"I'm delighted to re-sign at my home region and excited about what is ahead of us as a squad," said Dixon.

"As a local boy, who always supported Dragons when I was growing up, I'm determined to play a big role in helping the team continue to move forward."

Dragons have not specified the duration of Dixon's new contract.