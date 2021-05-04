Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Poppy Cleall helped England to a third successive Women's Six Nations title in April

Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship Poppy Cleall says England "can't carry on playing professionals v amateurs" in the tournament.

The Red Roses were the only fully professional side in the 2021 edition and won a third successive title.

In an Instagram post external-link Cleall called on unions to "invest in the girls".

"Invest in the passionate, dedicated athletes you see week in, week out - they represent your nations so well," the 28-year-old forward wrote.

The 2021 Women's Six Nations was played later than the men's tournament and in a reduced format because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

England have dominated the championship since becoming professional in 2019, winning a Grand Slam later that year and in 2020.

France - the side England beat in the tournament's first final in April - are semi-professional, while a limited number of Scottish players are on paid contracts. Ireland, Wales and Italy's teams are all amateur.

Cleall added: "When they asked me for a quote about winning the Player of the Championship, I had to be subtle: 'I hope other female rugby players and athletes are given the same opportunity to be the best they can be'.

"What I really wanted to say was, 'we can't carry on playing professionals v amateurs'.

"They [the players] deserve better and they deserve the resources to reach their potential sooner rather than later. It has to be a level playing field."