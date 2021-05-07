Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Radwan has scored 32 tries in 42 appearances for Newcastle Falcons

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons winger Adam Radwan will make his first appearance since picking up a knee injury in the win over Harlequins in February.

Fellow winger Ben Stevenson also returns to the XV and back-rower Carl Fearns could make his debut.

London Irish could give a debut to scrum-half Nic Groom after he joined on a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his 50th appearance for the club.

Newcastle Falcons: Penny; Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Stevenson; Connon, Schreuder; Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Van der Walt, Fearns, Stuart, Hodgson, Wacokecoke.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Gigena, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, Groom, Atkins, Stokes.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys