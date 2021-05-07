Bristol's Fijian centre Semi Radradra has missed the past month with an ankle injury he suffered against Bordeaux

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Tom de Glanville returns from injury to start at full-back for Bath in their Premiership derby with rivals Bristol.

Anthony Watson switches to the wing while Max Clark comes in at centre and Elliott Stooke is selected in the pack as Bath aim to recover from last week's European Challenge Cup semi-final loss.

Leaders Bristol welcome back some big names after their loss to Exeter.

Semi Radradra starts for the first time in a month while England forwards Ben Earl and Nathan Hughes return.

Siale Piutau comes back at centre while Wales' Callum Sheedy is back at fly-half as Max Malins moves across to the wing to accommodate him.

New signing Jake Kerr is on the bench for the Bears, while Bath welcome back Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland among their replacements having not played since mid-March due to injury.

Bath will be hoping to avenge the record 48-3 loss to their nearest neighbours they suffered in January.

Bristol have had the upper hand over their West Country rivals in recent years, losing just one of their past six meetings - a 26-19 reversal when the two sides met at Twickenham in April 2019.

Bristol won the corresponding fixture in March 2020 - the 19-13 win was their first victory at The Rec since 2006.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Top four is still possible for us, so therefore we will fight for every single point we get and that starts game by game.

"We shouldn't forget the fact that we still have an opportunity to get in the top four and we'll fight for that and try to do that, and if not we'll finish as high as we possibly can.

"It's weak if you start talking about revenge, there's evidently a rivalry between the two clubs - we want to make sure we go out there and perform and get a result, but it won't be solely driven by revenge."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's a game that both teams look forward to, both sets of supporters, everyone gets excited for this game.

"It's what I enjoy, it's the closest neighbours, I certainly remember when I first arrived there were lots of Bath jerseys around which I found surprising, not so many now.

"I know there's a bit of banter between the two sets of supporters but, ultimately, for me, it is something for the supporters to enjoy. For me, I love the game, I love being involved in games - and games that have some meaning and this one certainly has some meaning, so it's nice to be part of it.

"We know their set-up, we know their history, the number of internationals, class players that they've got, they've got a great set-up, that's why every year we know the challenge we face, there's a lot of quality there."

Bath: De Glanville; Watson, Clark, Redpath, Muir; Bailey, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Stuart, McNally (capt), Stooke, Bayliss, Reid, Faletau.

Replacements: Du Toit, Bhatti, Judge, Ewels, Ellis, Chudley, Priestland, Gray

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, Piutau, Malins; Sheedy, Uren; Thomas, Byrne, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Afoa, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Luke Pearce