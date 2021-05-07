Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephan Lewies succeeded Chris Robshaw as Harlequins club captain in November 2020

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 9 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies starts for the first time since March following his knee injury.

Academy product Jack Kenningham comes in for injured back row Will Evans and Luke Northmore replaces the banned Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

Wasps welcome back James Gaskell to the second row after injury.

Brad Shields captains the side and shifts to blindside flanker, so Tom Willis starts at number eight and Thomas Young plays at open-side.

Zach Kibirige plays on the right wing, so Paolo Odogwu switches to outside centre with Malakai Fekitoa playing at inside centre.

Harlequins: Brown; Green, Marchant, Northmore, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lamb, White, Landajo, Lang, Lasike.

Wasps: Robson; Umaga, Bassett, Fekitoa, Odogwu; Kibrige, Miller; West, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Young, Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Atkinson, Le Bourgeois.