Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nic Groom joined Edinburgh in 2019 from Super Rugby franchise Lions

Former Northampton and Edinburgh scrum-half Nic Groom has joined London Irish until the end of the season.

South African Groom, 31, made 22 appearances for Edinburgh, scoring six tries, after joining from Super Rugby franchise Lions in 2019.

He previously made 36 appearances for Northampton between 2016 and 2018.

Groom joins the Exiles for the last five Premiership rounds following scrum-half Ben Meehan's early departure from the club last month.