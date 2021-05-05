Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Muir represented England Sevens before joining Bath at the beginning of the 2020-21 season

Will Muir has signed a two-year contract at Bath after impressing since joining the club on a short-term deal last summer.

The 25-year-old signed for the West Country side in August 2020 and has scored five tries in 10 appearances since making his debut in February.

Muir was named England Sevens Men's Player of the Year in 2019 before making the switch to 15-a-side.

"I'm really pleased to continue my journey with Bath," the winger said. external-link

He added that he was looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of fans at The Rec, having made all his appearances without supporters so far.

"I've heard how great the Rec is when it's packed on a matchday.

"To be able to play in front of a crowd that is so passionate about their rugby in the city is something I can't wait to get stuck into," he said.

Muir made his European debut in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Montpellier last weekend and director of rugby Stuart Hooper paid tribute to the hard work of the "very popular" member of the squad.

"Will came to us on a short-term deal with an opportunity to impress.

"He's worked incredibly hard in training and then snatched every opportunity in front of him when he's been on the field, so he's earned himself a deal for the long-term," Hooper said.