British and Irish Lions 2021: Sam Simmonds in 37-man squad but Billy Vunipola misses out

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments687

Sam Simmonds on a graphic with a picture of a Lion
Sam Simmonds won his last England cap in 2018

Exeter's Sam Simmonds is included ahead of fellow England number eight Billy Vunipola in a 37-man British and Irish Lions squad, with two-time tourist Johnny Sexton also left out.

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones is confirmed as captain for what will be his fourth Lions tour.

England forward Courtney Lawes - out injured since February - and lock Jonny Hill are also in the team.

In the centres, Scotland's Chris Harris and Ireland's Bundee Aki are named.

England's Jonny May and Henry Slade are left out as is 2013 tourist Manu Tuilagi, who last played in September because of an Achilles injury, and Wales centre Jonathan Davies.

Another notable omission is England prop Kyle Sinckler, with Ireland's Andrew Porter joining compatriot Tadhg Furlong and Scotland's Zander Fagerson as the tight-heads.

Ireland pair James Ryan and Garry Ringrose also failed to make the cut for a squad with 11 England players, 10 Wales players, and eight each from Scotland and Ireland.

Short presentational grey line

British and Irish Lions 2021 squad

Captain: Alun Wyn Jones (Wal)

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Ken Owens (Wal), Andrew Porter (Ire), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Rory Sutherland (Sco), Justin Tipuric (Wal), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco).

Backs: Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Lewis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Finn Russell (Sco), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

Short presentational grey line

Simmonds comes in from the cold

Sam Simmonds
Simmonds inclusion is announced in a high-tech studio in London

Back row Simmonds' last international appearance was in a 24-15 defeat by Ireland in March 2018.

He has failed to add to his tally of England caps since despite winning European player of the year last season and leading the Premiership try-scoring charts this term.

His relative lack of bulk had been seen as a possible weakness, but Gatland has instead been swayed by his prowess over the ball at rucks and speed with ball in hand.

"He changes the dynamic of how you play. He is lightning quick. He is a dangerous guy, a point of difference," former tourist Ugo Monye said on Monday's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Comments

Join the conversation

688 comments

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 12:46

    Ignore the idiots previously claiming all of England will be rooting for SA - utter drivel. I'm English, but when it comes to a Lions tour I support whoever is in the red jersey. That's partly the point of the Lions. If it's England-Wales then if course I don't want AWJ to win - when he's Lions skipper, I'm right behind him. Well done AWJ, a true legend of the game and loved by all true rugby fans

  • Comment posted by Warren T, today at 12:44

    Daly and Ake?! really!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:49

      Blott replied:
      I never saw Bundee Aki being selected, obviously looking to punch a hole through Damian DeAllande

  • Comment posted by Unbiased, today at 12:35

    Well done alun wyn. Brilliant. Good luck to you and the rest of the lions.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 12:32

    Not many in these islands will be watching it, another victim of the curse of subsciption TV.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 12:56

    Elliot Daly really????

    • Reply posted by LH, today at 12:57

      LH replied:
      Yes really!

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 12:47

    Sam Simmonds and Jack Conan, both aggressive and fast....

    Chuffed for Tadgh Beirne, a real grafter and a nuisance

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 12:51

    Can't believe Aki made it. Was already shocked that he got picked for Ireland ahead of McCloskey...

    • Reply posted by cpt tyrone, today at 13:10

      cpt tyrone replied:
      Not a fan either
      but he has looked better since returning from injury
      whilst Manu never fully returns from injury

  • Comment posted by Baz Roberts, today at 12:51

    No Jonny Grey, I find that a bit surprising. Thank goodness someone has had the sense to Sam Simmons. You may gather Im a Chiefs fan !

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 13:13

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      We'll see how good Simmons is against a gigantic pack. May be too light to play in the first team.

  • Comment posted by the_main_event, today at 12:56

    Good to see Scotland getting good representation. Johnny Gray over Johnny Hill for me and Elliott Daily hasn't done enough to get on the plane. Other than that pretty decent

    • Reply posted by MaxG, today at 13:23

      MaxG replied:
      No moaning from Scotland fans this time.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 12:49

    Great selection overall - fantastic on the forward front no arguments
    Jonny Hill possibly a bit luck given his 6 nations form but he has been great for Exeter

    Backs - good grief how bad does no-tackle Daly have to be
    Pleased fazzer going to carry the water

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 12:53

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      As an English fan I have zero idea how Daly has made it in. Also how May isn’t there at the expense of VDM equally amazes me.

  • Comment posted by GlosAndy, today at 13:07

    Absolute joke to include Owen Farrell. The most overrated player in world rugby.

    • Reply posted by AIE_13, today at 13:21

      AIE_13 replied:
      Agree completely. He's there because he's a thug but the Boks loose forwards will flatten him if indeed he makes the first team

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 12:49

    Far too many English players..Farrell?? OMG

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 12:54

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Told you Celts you’d be frothing.

      Guess Gatland isn’t the hero who should be knighted in your eyes now. Xenophobia is going to run wild for the coming hours!!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:50

    No Johnny Sexton. Mother of God. What is the world coming to when you leave a world class fly half at home while Owen Farrell gets picked instead

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 12:52

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      Because OF can play 12 and isn’t likely to have to limp off after 5 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 12:45

    Not Farrell - Ahhhhh

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 13:39

      daiboy replied:
      Simple farrell isn't going to come off after 5 seconds like sexton does

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 12:54

    Absolutely delighted for Ali Price and Hamish Watson...2 of the top performers in this year's 6 nations

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 12:57

      Ologist replied:
      Price was absolutely dire

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 12:48

    Elliot Daley, Owen Farrell and M Vunipola! Why?

    • Reply posted by GrouchoM, today at 12:50

      GrouchoM replied:
      Chris Harris, Ali Price, Bundee Aki? FFS

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 12:53

    11 Englishmen! Really?????

    • Reply posted by scotayr, today at 13:22

      scotayr replied:
      Yeah, should be at least 15

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 12:56

    Sweet Mary, Jesus and the wee donkey how does fazzer get the nod ahead of Jonny Sexton

    • Reply posted by Gaelstorm, today at 13:17

      Gaelstorm replied:
      Three HIAs recently

  • Comment posted by JNM, today at 13:10

    Hill & Lawes very lucky over Ryan and Gray. Conan lucky over Navidi. Surprised at Sinkler omission. Farrell and Daly no where near the form needed.

    • Reply posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 13:12

      Thegreatpoobar replied:
      Fully agree

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 12:35

    The coverage is utter drivel. We’re all watching for the squad announcement. Couldn’t give a monkeys for fluffy interviews. Surprised we haven’t had umpteen add breaks to fill the quite silly amount of time they’ve allotted to the pre announcement. Save it for the dissection of who he’s selected.

    AWJ being captain was more a given than it being Christmas Day on December 25th.

    • Reply posted by some girls are bigger than other girls mothers, today at 13:18

      some girls are bigger than other girls mothers replied:
      I am not sure that December 25th will be called Christmas day for too much longer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport