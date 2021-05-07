Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has won three British and Irish Lions Test caps

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Cardiff Blues v Dragons Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 9 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on BBC Sport website and app; as live on S4C from 17:30 BST; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 9 May from 19:15 BST and later on demand

Cardiff Blues' British and Irish Lions wing Josh Adams will face Dragons in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup on Saturday.

Dai Young has made nine changes to the side defeated by Ospreys two weeks ago.

Dragons make seven changes from their 52-32 opening round win again the Scarlets with centre Jamie Roberts picked to play against his former side.

Wales back row Ross Moriarty leads Dragons for the first time, but scrum half Rhodri Williams is unavailable due to injury.

Adams is one of several big-hitters returning for the Blues after their disappointing 36-14 defeat to Ospreys in a match marred by George North's serious knee injury.

Wales props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis return to pack down and fellow Wales internationals Seb Davies and Cory Hill return in the second-row.

Sam Moore returns for the hosts for the first time in six months after a knee injury.

Welsh internationals Kristian Dacey, Jarrod Evans and Willis Halaholo are all on the Blues replacements bench.

For Dragons, Roberts will partner Aneurin Owen in midfield, while Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou also starting.

Full-back Ioan Davies, on loan from Cardiff Blues, is set to make his first appearance for Dragons against his parent club, while prop Leon Brown is included.

"We want to see a similar combination of youth and more experienced players together, it's something we'll look to do throughout this competition," Dragons boss Ryan said.

"We've introduced some players this week who didn't feature first up against Scarlets and now it is about hitting the same standards.

"The theme and principle of what we're trying to do in the Rainbow Cup stays the same, but the faces will change. I'm looking forward to seeing how we play in Cardiff as we look to keep momentum going."

Blues director of rugby, Young said: "We learnt a few things against Ospreys, some positive and some things not so positive.

"We were playing against a much more experienced team. For big parts of the game we did okay, but it got away from us. It was an exercise that needed to happen.

"This week we're much stronger. I wouldn't say we're at full strength, or what most people perceive to be full strength, but we're much closer to it.

"We're respecting this competition but it's also a real opportunity to sort through what could be a starting 23 moving forward to next year.

"It's important to give people opportunities to force their way into that but as this competition goes we will get closer and closer to our best 23.

"Dragons are one of the most improved sides in the competition over the last couple of seasons.

"They've probably been a little bit unlucky with some of their results and Dean has done a great job there.

"They'll be heading down here with confidence after their win over Scarlets and will be desperately targeting a long-awaited win here so there's no doubt that we'll need to be on top of our game on Sunday."

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Owen Lane, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Jamie Hill; Rhys Carre, Kirby Myhill (capt), Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Sam Moore.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Brad Thyer, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, James Ratti, Ellis Bevan, Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo.

Dragons: Ioan Davies; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Josh Reynolds, Taylor Davies, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Ross Moriarty (c), Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Harrison Keddie, Dan Babos, Josh Lewis, Jack Dixon.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)