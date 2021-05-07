Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Kerr comes in as cover for Bristol for the run-in to the Premiership season

Former Scotland and Leicester hooker Jake Kerr has joined Bristol Bears until the end of the season.

He played 46 times for Tigers, but only twice as a replacement this season, and won his sole Scotland cap against Italy in 2019's Six Nations.

"Jake has impressed us since he arrived at the Bears High Performance Centre on a trial basis in April," Bristol boss Pat Lam told the club website.

"With Harry Thacker getting closer, but not ready for first-team rugby just yet, we needed to bolster our depth in the hooker position ahead of the crucial run-in.

"Jake has settled in well, made a positive impact and he will be available for selection with immediate effect."

Bristol are eight points clear at the top of the Premiership with five games to play, starting with Saturday's West Country derby at Bath.