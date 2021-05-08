Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Breach has been on international duty with England during the Six Nations

Harlequins have secured a home semi-final in the Premier 15s after a comprehensive 67-0 win over basement side DMP Durham Sharks.

Quins led 36-0 at half-time, thanks to a hat-trick from returning England Six Nations winner Jess Breach, and controlled matters after that.

They will face Wasps in the semi-finals on Saturday 22 May while Saracens take on Loughborough Lightning.

Wasps, who could have overtaken Quins for second, beat Bristol Bears 62-12.

Katie Mason crossed for a hat-trick while there were two tries apiece for Ellie Kildunne and captain Katie Alder.

Saracens consolidated their place at the top of the table with a 27-0 bonus-point win over Worcester Warriors.

Marlie Packer, back in the side after international duty with England, scored her 40th try in the competition while Zoe Harrison kicked a penalty in a tight first half.

But Georgie Lingham, Kat Evans and Rachel Laqeretabua secured the victory in the second half.

Loughborough also finished their regular season on a winning note, beating Sale Sharks 26-12.

Exeter will take on Gloucester Hartpury at 18:00 BST in the final game of the day.