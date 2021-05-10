Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

No Bath player has reached 100 club appearances quicker than Elliott Stooke

Wasps have signed Bath second-row Elliott Stooke for the 2021-22 Premiership campaign.

The 27-year-old lock made 142 Premiership appearances in five seasons at Bath after joining from Gloucester.

Stooke was called up to England's 2019 Six Nations squad as cover and has played in games against the Barbarians but is yet to win a full Test cap.

"Elliott is someone we've watched for years, and we are excited to work with him," said Wasps boss Lee Blackett. external-link

"He is well known within our squad, and we feel his ability, experience and character will add to us on the field as well as off the field."

In February, Stooke was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving and, in a separate incident, was given a three-week suspension from the sport for breaching coronavirus rules.