Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins has played 11 internationals for Wales

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins is set to miss the rest of the season and Wales' summer games after picking up another knee injury.

Jenkins, 28, returned to action in February after more than two years out because of a serious knee injury.

He played four competitive games for Cardiff before being sidelined again.

"He is probably not going to play this season, I can't see him figuring in the summer games," said Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young.

Cardiff Blues have at least three Pro14 Rainbow Cup matches remaining this season while Wales are planning for home matches in July.

The tour to Argentina was postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions with the Pumas travelling to Wales for two matches after Wayne Pivac's side first play a game against Canada.

Jenkins last played against Edinburgh on 22 March and had been hopeful of playing for Wales this summer before his latest minor setback.

"He has a bit of a knee concern," said Young.

"It is not the bad knee, that is perfect, it's the other knee and he has been struggling with it.

"It is minor which we don't need to worry about and he will just rehab it and hopefully come through the next few weeks.

"We are pleased where he is and he came back and played a number of games. The important thing for Ellis is to have a good pre-season and recondition and come back stronger.

"We would not risk him. He has proved to himself and everybody else he is back on the field.

"When you have been out for two years he is going to pick up niggles.

"He had had hip and groin strains and now he has a bit of a niggly knee which is totally expected.

"Pre-season may be the best thing for him. He will be knocking on my door I am sure if there is an opportunity for him to play.

"I want to look after him and make sure we see Ellis Jenkins again next season back to where he was."