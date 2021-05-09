Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Simmonds is one try off the Premiership record of 17 held by Richmond's Dominic Chapman and Wasps' Christian Wade

Sam Simmonds' work ethic has been praised after the Exeter back-rower broke the Premiership record for tries scored by a forward in a single season.

Simmonds' double against Worcester saw him reach 16 tries for the season - the highest-ever tally by a forward.

The 26-year-old is one try away from equalling the all-time single-season try record with four games to play.

"It's a fantastic testament to him and how hard he works," said Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter.

Simmonds, who, despite not playing for England since 2018, was included in the British and Irish Lions squad for the summer tour to South Africa, ended a four-game scoreless run in all competitions with two second-half tries.

"It's very easy to dismiss how good he is over the ball and close to the line," Hunter added to BBC Radio Devon.

"As has been recognised, there's a lot more to him than just that.

"It's a special achievement for any player and also it's great for the rest of the lads as well, to get ourselves into that position is really fantastic.

"I'm really, really pleased for him and hopefully he can keep doing it."