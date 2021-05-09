Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Japan beat Ireland in a memorable Group A encounter at the 2019 World Cup

Ireland are set to host Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium in July as part of a reshuffled summer schedule.

Andy Farrell's side had planned to travel to Fiji for a three-Test series, but that was scrapped because of a rise in Covid cases in the Pacific country.

They will now face Japan on 3 July, for the first time since the Blossoms secured a famous win over Ireland in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup.

A week later, on 10 July, they hope to play the USA.

Both games will be an opportunity for less experienced internationals to enjoy some minutes with eight Irish players unavailable due to their involvement with the British and Irish Lions.

Japan are the Lions' first opponents this summer, and will travel to Murrayfield to take on Warren Gatland's side a week before facing Ireland.

Farrell, who opted not to be considered for a Lions coaching position in order to prioritise his role with Ireland, has indicated he will look to use the matches to give players international experience.

"There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks," he said.

"There are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection."