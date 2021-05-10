Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Furlong has won 49 Ireland caps and made 113 appearances for Leinster

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has signed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU.

The agreement will take his deal to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Furlong is the latest senior player to extend his contract with Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and Iain Henderson all recently doing the same.

Widely regarded as one of the world's best tight-heads, Furlong, 28, has made 49 Ireland appearances and was named on his second Lions tour last week.

Having made his Test debut in 2015, the Wexford forward is a key man for club and country having won a Grand Slam, Champions Cup and four Pro14 titles.

"Happy to sign on for one more year," he said.

"There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead."