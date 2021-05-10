Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Stevenson has scored four Premiership tries so far this season

Winger Ben Stevenson has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons to run until the end of 2022-23.

The 22-year-old academy product has 12 tries in 36 games for the Falcons, including four in 13 in 2020-21.

Stevenson, who played for Yarm School before joining the Falcons set-up, studied law at Durham and represented England students.

"I've had a lot of Premiership exposure this season," Stevenson said. "I've really enjoyed it."

He added: "It was just a total no-brainer for me to sign here again.

"As a North East lad I'm proud to represent my local Premiership club, and that means a lot to me."