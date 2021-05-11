Juarno Augustus scored seven tries in five games at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup in Georgia

Northampton Saints have signed South African number eight Juarno Augustus.

He will join the Premiership club in July for pre-season, having represented Currie Cup side Western Province and the Stormers in Super Rugby since 2017.

The 23-year-old was player of the tournament at the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

"We're really excited to be bringing Juarno into our group, as his level of talent is clear to see," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said.

"Juarno is already big and powerful, and we believe that if he can add the right combination of workrate, skill and game understanding to his CV, he has all the attributes he needs to thrive in European rugby," Boyd added to the club website.