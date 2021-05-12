Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matthew Screech played for Dragons against Cardiff Blues in the Rainbow Cup on 9 May.

Cardiff Blues have confirmed lock Matthew Screech will return to the region from Dragons for the 2021-22 season.

The second-row returns to his home region on an undisclosed deal, having spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade.

Screech made 162 Dragons appearances, including 16 games this season, scoring five tries.

"It was a decision I thought long and hard about given I've spent so long at the Dragons," said Screech.

"I remain incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities I've had there. I'm thankful to all of the coaches I have worked with and leave Rodney Parade a better player."

Screech came through the Cardiff Blues pathway and academy, and won caps through Wales Under-16s, Under-18s and Under-20s before moving to Rodney Parade.

"Now is the right time for a new challenge and Cardiff is the perfect place to do that," added Screech.

"I want to challenge myself in a new environment and get out of my comfort zone to improve as a player.

"I am eager to rejoin the club at such a positive time and look forward to working with [director of rugby] Dai Young, who is such a well-respected coach who is passionate about the Cardiff region."