Robin Hislop was in The Rugby Paper's 2020 Championship Dream Team

Wasps have signed prop forward Robin Hislop from Championship side Doncaster Knights for the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old loose-head will complete his move to Coventry once the Championship season is over.

He still has at least two games left to play for Doncaster, who lie second and still have a chance of finishing in the top two and making the play-offs.

The ex-Scotland Under-20 international was first coached by Wasps boss Lee Blackett at Rotherham Titans.

"I really enjoyed my time with him at Rotherham," said Blackett. "I am really looking forward to working with him again at Wasps.

"Bomber has been one of the standout props in the Championship for quite a while now. He will really add to our front-row options for next season."

Doncaster captain Hislop, who first joined the Knights from Rotherham in 2018, began his career at Edinburgh.

He finished last season on loan to Saracens following the premature conclusion of the 2019-20 Championship campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself back at that higher level on a daily basis," said Hislop. "Wasps are a big club, who play a great brand of rugby."

After winning seven of their eight games so far, Doncaster are currently on 31 points, a place and a point ahead of Saracens, who have a game in hand. Leaders Ealing are four points clear of Doncaster and five ahead of Saracens, having also played a game more.

Whether the Knights can make the top two could hinge on their trip to the pace-setting Trailfinders on Saturday 22 May.

Wasps have had a disappointing season, badly disrupted by both injuries and international calls.

After ending 2020 as Premiership runners-up, they currently stand ninth, well out of contention for a top-four finish.