Tom Dunn was sent off by referee Luke Pearce in the 70th minute of their defeat by Bristol

Bath hooker Tom Dunn's club season is over after being banned for four weeks for his red card against Bristol.

Dunn, 28, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bristol centre Semi Radradra in Saturday's Premiership match at the Recreation Ground.

He accepted the charge at a RFU disciplinary hearing and will be free to play again on 15 June.

Bath are currently seventh in the Premiership and are unlikely to make the top four and the play-offs.

The disciplinary panel were satisfied England international Dunn's intention was to try and prevent an offload rather than to make contact with Radrara's head.

That led to the offence being graded at the minimum entry point of four weeks.

But Dunn was not entitled to full mitigation due to a recent red card against London Irish, which earned him a three-week ban for striking with the elbow.