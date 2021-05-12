Dai Young: Cardiff Blues boss hopes to see fans before end of 2020-21 season
Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young says finishing the season in front of fans would be the ideal way to complete the 2020-21 campaign.
The Welsh Government has given the go-ahead for football sides Swansea City and Newport County to welcome back fans for this month's play-offs.
The games are among pilot events for safe return of fans to stadiums for the first time in 14 months.
There are no regional rugby matches among the trial events.
The remaining three rounds of Pro14 Rainbow Cup matches in May and June were only confirmed on 11 May, with Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Dragons and Ospreys having few remaining home matches to be able to stage a test event.
Cardiff Blues will host Italian side Zebre on 5 June and Young hopes there might be rugby matches added to the pilot events list by then.
"It is out of my hands and would be decided by the powers that be," said Young.
"It would be fantastic for the players and supporters. It is not great playing at empty stadiums and is something we will never get used to.
"It is something we have done for a period now but does not come anywhere near playing in front of a crowd.
"I know the supporters are eager to get back. It would be fantastic, whether that is allowed I am not sure but that would be a great way to finish a season."
Remaining Pro14 Rainbow Cup Welsh fixtures
Saturday, 15 May
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, 15:00 BST, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli
Sunday, 16 May
Dragons v Ospreys, 13:00 BST, Rodney Parade, Newport
Friday, 28 May
Munster v Cardiff Blues, 19:35 BST, Thomond Park, Limerick
Saturday, 29 May
Ulster v Scarlets, 15:00 BST, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast
Dragons v Glasgow, 19:35 BST, Cardiff City Stadium
Friday, 4 June
Connacht v Ospreys, 18:00 BST, The Sportsground, Galway
Saturday, 5 June
Cardiff Blues v Zebre, TBC, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Friday, 11 June
Leinster v Dragons, 20:15 BST, RDS Arena, Dublin
Saturday, 12 June
Ospreys v Benetton, 19:35 BST, TBC
Sunday, 13 June
Scarlets v Edinburgh, 13:00 BST, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.
Wales pilot Covid events:
- 12-14 May Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle - 300-500 people
- 15 May Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle - 500 people
- 18 May Newport County v Forest Green Rovers League Two play-off
- 20 May business event, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport - 100 people
- 22 May Swansea City v Barnsley Championship play-off
- 3-4 June Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon - 250 people
- 3-6 June Glamorgan v Lancashire, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground - 750-1,000 people
- 5 June Wales v Albania, Cardiff City stadium - 4,000 people
- 11-12 June Fishguard/St David's triathlon - only registered participants