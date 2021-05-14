Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Worcester scum-half Francois Hougaard will be playing for Wasps next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make four changes as they bid to stretch their sequence of 13 successive Premiership wins against Worcester.

Charlie Atkinson starts at full-back for the first time, while prop Biyi Alo plays his first game of the season.

Bottom club Worcester have scrum-half Francois Hougaard playing against the side he is to join next season.

Recalled stand-off Billy Searle faces his old club, while Welsh winger Harri Doel makes his first start and England centre Ollie Lawrence is on the bench.

South Africa international centre Francois Venter plays his 50th game for Warriors, having made his debut against Wasps at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Wales international tighthead prop Scott Andrews, on loan from Cardiff Blues, is also on the bench and is in line to make his debut for Warriors, who have 12 players unavailable for selection.

Jimmy Gopperth is on the Wasps bench looking to make his 100th Premiership appearance, while Brad Shields, captain on his 50th appearance, is at number eight, allowing Ben Morris to play at blindside flanker, with Thomas Young at openside.

Form guide

Ninth-placed Wasps have won just one of their last four league games, but Worcester are on a 17-game losing run in all competitions dating back to the opening weekend of the season.

Their only two 'wins' since beating London Irish six months ago are the two four-pointers they were handed for the Covid-postponed games against Harlequins and Newcastle. They have not beaten Wasps since they moved from High Wycombe to Coventry in 2014.

Worcester's last win in this fixture was the 29-23 victory at Sixways in March 2013, while Warriors' last victory on Wasps soil was at Adams Park on New Year's Day 2012.

Wasps: Atkinson; Kibirige, Odogwu, Fekitoa, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Rowlands, Gaskell, B Morris, Young, Shields (capt).

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Vailanu, Vellacott, Gopperth, R Miller

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, Doel; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Palframan, 4 A Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: I Miller, Thomas, Andrews, Bresler, Batley, Simpson, Lawrence, Fidow.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).