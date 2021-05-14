Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers captain Tom Youngs returns at hooker

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester welcome back captain Tom Youngs at hooker to face Harlequins.

He will line up alongside Ellis Genge and Dan Cole as four England front-row forwards lock horns.

Joe Marler lines up against them for Premiership play-off candidates Quins, who make two changes.

Nathan Earle returns on the left wing in place of the injured Cadan Murley, while James Lang is back at inside centre as fourth-placed Quins bid to cement their likely play-off place.

Quins, who have not lost in their last four meetings with Leicester, start the day nine points ahead of their nearest challengers for that fourth spot, fifth-placed Northampton.

They are also bang in form, having run in 17 tries in their last three Premiership games highlighted by last weekend's stunning 48-46 win with 14 men over Wasps.

England full-back Mike Brown's red card rules him out, having effectively brought a premature end to his 16-year Quins career.

Tyrone Green moves in from the wing to replace him at full-back, allowing Earle's recall on the wing.

Eighth-placed Tigers' only win in their last four games was the European Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Ulster.

Leicester: Steward; Porter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, de Bruin, Heyes, Liebenberg, Brink, Wigglesworth, Henry, Murimurivalu.

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Lang, Earle; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements:

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).