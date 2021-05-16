Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Albert Tuisue is set to make his 50th appearance for London Irish since joining in January 2019

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Tuesday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make two changes to the side that lost at Newcastle as their fans attend a game at the Brentford Community Stadium for just the second time since they moved in the summer.

Chunya Munga comes into the second row for George Nott while Ben Donnell replaces Blair Cowan at flanker.

Alex Cuthbert makes just his fourth start of the season for Exeter in place of injured England winger Jack Nowell.

Props Ben Moon and Harry Williams come in as does Jannes Kirsten at lock.

The Chiefs include three of their four players - full-back Stuart Hogg, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and number eight Sam Simmonds - chosen in the British & Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa.

The match was moved to Tuesday evening in order to allow fans to attend following the relaxation of Covid-19 rules.

Irish fans have been able to attend just one game - the 21-13 loss to Sale on 6 December - since moving to Brentford from Reading's Madejski Stadium at the end of last season.

Up to 4,000 supporters, double the number in December, will be able to attend Tuesday's match.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Munga, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, O'Brien, Groom, Atkins, Stokes

Exeter: Hogg; Cuthbert, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Kirsten, Lonsdale, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Price, Capstick, Townsend, Skinner, Whitten

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).