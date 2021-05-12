Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Lions on this summer's tour of South Africa

The British and Irish Lions' warm-up Test against Japan will be shown on Channel 4 as live coverage of the team returns to terrestrial television for the first time since 1993.

As well as the match at Murrayfield on 26 June, Channel 4 will also show highlights of all three Tests against world champions South Africa.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said he was delighted at the news.

The Japan fixture will be the Lions' first home game since 2005.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named a 37-man squad - captained by Wales' Alun Wyn Jones - for the tour of South Africa.

The Lions were set to play eight games across six locations, but this schedule is likely to be changed to reduce the amount of travelling required because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The final schedule is expected to be confirmed this week.