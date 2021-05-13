Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dwayne Peel played 76 times for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels has confirmed Dwayne Peel will be in overall charge at the region next season following Glenn Delaney's departure.

Peel was last month named as head coach for next season with Delaney moving up to a director of rugby role.

The immediate exit of current head coach Delaney was announced on Saturday evening.

"Dwayne will head the programme next season," said Daniels.

Peel will arrive from Ulster this summer with backs coach Dai Flanagan taking charge of the region for the rest of this season, starting with Saturday's Pro14 Rainbow Cup home match against Cardiff Blues.

An experienced assistant will also be appointed as Peel takes his first head coach role.

"I'm perfectly comfortable with that," said Daniels.

"It's a step up for Dwayne but one we are convinced he's ready for.

"Our number one priority is to appoint the best head coach we can and I'm delighted in this case not only is he Welsh but is a former Scarlet, a Welsh international and British Lion.

"We are delighted with that. We know his exploits as a player and are all respectful of that, but he's coming into the Scarlets as a head coach clearly with a view of being successful.

"He's got massive energy. He's somebody who has taken himself out of his comfort zone in order to develop as a coach to get as many experiences as he can before taking this step.

"He's a winner and not afraid to say he's a winner."

On the appointment of Peel's assistant, Daniels added: "Looking at the group we've got and Dwayne's skillset, probably the ideal candidate would have some runs on the board but also have a defence specialism."

Glenn Delaney arrived at Scarlets as defence coach in 2019 before being appointed to replace Brad Mooar as head coach in 2020

Peel joined Scarlets after initially signing a three-year deal with Cardiff Blues in December 2020 with Daniels refusing to confirm who then initiated the return to Llanelli.

Compensation was required for Peel's arrival, while Delaney received payment following his departure.

When asked about those financial implications, Daniels added: "It's financially uncertain times for all rugby clubs, not just Scarlets and not just Wales.

"We are working through the process of agreeing budgets and funding from Professional Rugby Board [PRB] as well.

"It's a difficult time. Whatever funds we have, we have to make the best we can of them. What we are committed to do is to be successful at Scarlets next season and going forward."

Delaney departure

Delaney's exit comes fewer than three weeks after it was announced he was being promoted to director of rugby next season.

Daniels confirmed when Peel was appointed it was not planned that he would be in overall charge, with Delaney expected to take on his new position.

Daniels refused to comment on whether Delaney had been sacked and what had changed in the 18 days since the initial announcement of next season's coaching structure.

Delaney's departure announcement came an hour after he had taken charge of the Pro14 Rainbow Cup victory against Ospreys with the players told in the changing room after the 22-6 victory.

"They were disappointed," added Daniels.

"Glenn is a likeable and good guy but I have to say the response this week has been totally committed behind Dai Flanagan for the remaining three games of the Rainbow Cup."

Scarlets suffered consecutive 50-point defeats against Sale in the Champions Cup last 16 and Dragons in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in April.

Daniels admitted it had been a mixed season.

"I think it's fair to say it's been up and down," said Daniels.

"I think various people at the Scarlets are on record in saying that some of our performances this year have been below what we expect."

After being asked whether he expects results to improve next season, Daniels added: "Yes. We are certainly not embarking on this next chapter expecting to ship 50 points.

"I suppose all I can say [to supporters] is time will tell. Give us time.

"It will take time to settle a new group but we are confident Dwayne coming and heading the programme, and other initiatives we are looking at, will drive us forward."