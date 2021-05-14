Cardiff Blues boss Dai Young looking forward to Scarlets' Dai Flanagan challenge

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Scarlets v Blues Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app; as live on S4C from 19:30 BST; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 16 May from 20:00 BST and later on demand

Cardiff Blues welcome back Wales Six Nations trio Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans and Willis Halaholo to their starting side against Scarlets.

Ben Thomas switches from fly-half to centre, while hooker Kristian Dacey and number eight James Ratti start.

Scarlets interim head coach Dai Flanagan has made five changes in his first selection since taking charge following Glenn Delaney's departure.

Centre Ioan Nicholas returns for the first time since October 2019.

Nicholas has suffered a series of injuries but has recovered and will partner Jonathan Davies in the Scarlets midfield

Wing Johnny McNicholl, lock Josh Helps, hooker Ryan Elias and number eight Ed Kennedy start. British and Irish Lions 2021 duo Gareth Davies and Ken Owens are named as replacements, while Josh Adams is named on the wing for Cardiff Blues.

A fourth Lions tourist Liam Williams is sidelined with a minor foot problem and joins a Scarlets injury list which includes Sione Kalamafoni, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Uzair Cassiem, Steff Hughes, Jac Price, Sam Costelow, Johnny Williams, Rhys Patchell, Tom Prydie, Josh Macleod, Dan Davis, Tomi Lewis, Samson Lee, James Davies and Danny Drake.

Scarlets interim head coach Dai Flanagan: "It's a little bit different. It's a bit busier than my normal schedule. But it's been enjoyable so far. The players have been excellent. Senior players have really gathered around me. People like Foxy (Jonathan Davies) and (Leigh) Halfpenny have been outstanding.

"I was shocked as anybody (at the news of Delaney's departure). We got told after the Ospreys game. The club spoke to me straight away about the plan for the end of the season.

"We're all disappointed because Glenn's a top human being and he's been excellent to me. When him and Brad (Mooar) came in together, I've learned loads from both of them and they're good people.

"The players are all disappointed as Glenn's a great guy. We're definitely going to put on a show in terms of effort and work-rate to show that."

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young: "It's a similar match-day 23 to last week with a few more boys coming back in, but others unfortunately missing out through injury.

"We're taking a step closer to fielding our strongest side and the boys are highly motivated for what promises to be another high intensity Welsh derby.

"For the first 35 minutes against the Dragons we played some of the best rugby since I have seen here, but thereafter indiscipline hurt us and we did well to win the game.

"Now we want to follow that up with another triumph but are well aware the Scarlets will be coming for us. They will want to put the record straight and we know we will need to be back to our best for the full 80 minutes."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies, Ioan Nicholas, Johnny McNicholl; Angus O'Brien, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias (capt), Alex Jeffries, Josh Helps, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Jac Morgan, Ed Kennedy.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Morgan Jones, Iestyn Rees, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Joe Roberts.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Josh Turnbull (capt), Olly Robinson, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Rory Thornton, Gwilym Bradley, Lloyd Williams, Dan Fish, Harri Millard.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU).

Assistant Referees: Gwyn Morris, Elgan Williams (both WRU).

TMO: Wayne Davies (SRU).