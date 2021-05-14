Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brett Connon has scored 188 points from his 45 games for Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club for a further season.

The 24-year-old came through Newcastle's academy before going on to make 45 first-team appearances.

"We're building as a squad, and we're slowly getting there after a good year in the Championship leading into this season," he told the club's website. external-link

"I've had a lot of game time this season, more than I could have hoped for, and I've enjoyed it."

Connon became the first Falcons player to land seven conversions in their win against London Irish on 8 May.

He is the second Falcons player to sign a new deal this week after winger Ben Stevenson signed a new two-year deal on Tuesday.