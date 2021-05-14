Brett Connon: Newcastle Falcons fly-half signs a new contract with club
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club for a further season.
The 24-year-old came through Newcastle's academy before going on to make 45 first-team appearances.
"We're building as a squad, and we're slowly getting there after a good year in the Championship leading into this season," he told the club's website.
"I've had a lot of game time this season, more than I could have hoped for, and I've enjoyed it."
Connon became the first Falcons player to land seven conversions in their win against London Irish on 8 May.
He is the second Falcons player to sign a new deal this week after winger Ben Stevenson signed a new two-year deal on Tuesday.