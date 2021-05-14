Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bulls and Stormers hope to make their mark in future years in what is now the Pro14

Pro14 Rainbow Cup organisers say they are close to finalising plans for a June final between the best Europe-based team and their South African counterparts.

South Africa's four leading teams were supposed to have games against Welsh, Irish, Scottish and Italian teams as the 2020-21 season progressed.

But Covid-19 restrictions put paid to that plan.

Organisers have now set 19 June for a North v South final.

A statement read: "The Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in an historic 'North v South' Final on 19 June so that the dual tournaments operating in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce one winner.

"Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue."

If current standings produced the two finalists, Irish team Munster would face Sharks in that final.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Rainbow Cup games to date to be contested between teams from the same nation, with cross-border games in Europe planned from late May onwards.

Pro14 bosses intend to announce more details about the proposed final next week.

Should pandemic restrictions allow it, the Pro16 will be launched in 2021-22 with the South African teams facing regular fixtures against teams from the Celtic nations and Italy.