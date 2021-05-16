Josh Iosefa-Scott has been a regular for Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup

Exeter have signed New Zealand-based prop forward Josh Iosefa-Scott from Waikato for the 2021-22 season.

Iosefa-Scott, 24, has also played Super Rugby for the Highlanders.

He will help fill the gap left in the Exeter front row by Tomas Francis' move to Ospreys at the end of the season.

"Whilst not being what you'd describe a real front-liner somewhere else, he is someone who we feel can really bring something to the squad," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told the club website. external-link

"We've had great success in the past looking at players of what you would call that Championship level and then developing them into real quality Premiership and international players.

"We watched quite a bit of footage of him and we liked what we saw. We've been lucky that we've had the opportunity to get him over here earlier than we thought and now we're going to work hard with him in developing those areas we feel need a bit of work."